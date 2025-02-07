St. Stephens College, schools in Delhi, Noida receive bomb threat emails, investigation on

Several schools in Delhi and Noida and Delhi University’s St. Stephens College received a bomb threat on Friday morning, prompting the police to start an investigation. Noida: Senior police officers at the Shiv Nadar School, which received a bomb threat, in Noida, on Friday(PTI)

The schools include Shiv Nadar School in Noida and Ahlcon International School in Delhi's Mayur Vihar-1.

Ahlcon International School informed Pandav Nagar police about the email at 6:40 a.m., following which the Station Head Officer (SHO) Pandav Nagar, along with staff, reached the school. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) checked the school premises, and nothing suspicious was found, ANI reported.

The school principal also emailed the parents to inform them that the campus would be closed on Friday due to a threat to students' safety, it added.

The guardian of one of the schoolchildren told ANI, "The School administration is saying that school is closed today, and the classes will run online... They told nothing, but I think it's because of the bomb threat."

Following the threat to Shiv Nadar School, the Noida police, bomb squad, fire brigade, dog Squad, and BDDS reached the spot.

"Senior police officers are present on the spot. The cyber team is investigating the email. The public is requested not to pay heed to the rumours and maintain patience," the Noida police said.

St. Stephens College in North Delhi was also among the educational institutions that received the threat.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District, St. Stephens College received the bomb threat email at 07:42.

"At 7:42 am, St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email. Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," a senior police officer told PTI.

Minor detained on Wednesday for sending bomb threats to 4 noida schools

On Wednesday morning four private schools in Noida received bomb threat emails. The police, after a thorough search of schools’ premises, declared these mails were hoaxes.

By Wednesday night, the police apprehended a 14-year-old boy, a class 9 student for allegedly sending the mails as he wanted to skip school.

“On Wednesday, around 6.45 am, we were alerted that four private schools – Step by Step, The Heritage, Gyanshree, and Mayoor School – had received bomb threat emails,” said Ram Badan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

“A team comprising police, firefighters, bomb detection teams, and dog squads, were dispatched. They checked the premises of all four schools and found the emails to be hoaxes.”

“We have detained a Class 9 student, who studies in one of the schools. On questioning, he told us he did not want to go to school, so he mailed all four schools with the intention to shut them,” Singh said.

Singh added that Cyber police traced the child using electronic surveillance.

A case has been registered under sections of the IT Act, and further probe is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)