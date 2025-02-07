Private school in Noida receives bomb threat mail, search underway: Police

A private school in Noida received a bomb threat mail on Friday morning and search is underway at the premises, police said. Shiv Nadar School received the bomb threat mail on Friday morning. (Representative file photo)

“On Friday morning, we were alerted by Shiv Nadar School that they received a bomb threat mail on their official email ID. A team of police comprising bomb detection teams, firefighters, and dog squad were dispatched to check the school,” said Noida, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Sumit Shukla.

“The school was evacuated, and a search is underway. The school administration came to know about the mail after their staff reached school in the morning and checked the mail,” added ADCP Shukla.

On Wednesday morning, four private schools in Noida received a bomb threat mail with police, later, calling it a hoax.

“On Wednesday morning we received information on the emergency helpline number that four schools—Step by Step, The Heritage, Gyanshree, and Mayoor School—received bomb threat mails,” said Noida ADCP Shukla.

“On getting information, a team of police comprising firefighters, bomb detection team, and dog squad checked the premises and found the mail to be a hoax”, Shukla said.

Except for Mayoor School, classes in all three schools are running smoothly, said ADCP Shukla, adding that the school administration came to know about the threat mail when their staff reached school on Wednesday morning and checked the mail.

By late Wednesday night, police apprehended a 14-year-old boy, a class 9 student of one of the four schools, and said it was he who allegedly sent the mails as he wanted to skip school.

Noida deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Ram Badan Singh said on Thursday that these types of mail triggered panic in the school, parents, and police administration.

“We will take strict action against the minor,” he said.