Private schools in Noida receive bomb threat mail; police call it ‘hoax’

Four private schools in Noida received bomb threat mail on Wednesday morning, said police, adding that they were all hoax mails. The mails were sent to the cybercrime branch police to investigate, and no case has been registered yet. (Representative file photo)

“On Wednesday morning we received information on the emergency helpline number that four schools—Step by Step, The Heritage, Gyanshree, and Mayoor School—received bomb threat mails,” said Noida, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Sumit Shukla.

“On getting information, a team of police comprising firefighters, bomb detection team, and dog squad checked the premises and found the mail to be a hoax”, Shukla said.

Except for Mayoor School, classes in all three schools are running smoothly, said ADCP Shukla, adding that the school administration came to know about the threat mail when their staff reached school on Wednesday morning and checked the mail.

The mail was sent to the cybercrime branch police to investigate, and no case has been registered yet, said police.

Last year on December 20, a private school in Sector 126, Noida, received a bomb threat email.

On December 17, another private school in Greater Noida received a bomb threat email on the official which later turned out to be hoax.