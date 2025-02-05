Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Private schools in Noida receive bomb threat mail; police call it ‘hoax’

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2025 11:59 AM IST

After receiving the information, a team of police comprising firefighters, bomb detection team, and dog squad checked the premises and found the mail to be a hoax

Four private schools in Noida received bomb threat mail on Wednesday morning, said police, adding that they were all hoax mails.

The mails were sent to the cybercrime branch police to investigate, and no case has been registered yet. (Representative file photo)
The mails were sent to the cybercrime branch police to investigate, and no case has been registered yet. (Representative file photo)

“On Wednesday morning we received information on the emergency helpline number that four schools—Step by Step, The Heritage, Gyanshree, and Mayoor School—received bomb threat mails,” said Noida, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Sumit Shukla.

“On getting information, a team of police comprising firefighters, bomb detection team, and dog squad checked the premises and found the mail to be a hoax”, Shukla said.

Also Read: Karnataka school receives hoax bomb threat through email; matter will be investigated, say police

Except for Mayoor School, classes in all three schools are running smoothly, said ADCP Shukla, adding that the school administration came to know about the threat mail when their staff reached school on Wednesday morning and checked the mail.

The mail was sent to the cybercrime branch police to investigate, and no case has been registered yet, said police.

Last year on December 20, a private school in Sector 126, Noida, received a bomb threat email.

On December 17, another private school in Greater Noida received a bomb threat email on the official which later turned out to be hoax.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On