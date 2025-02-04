Menu Explore
Karnataka school receives hoax bomb threat through email; matter will be investigated, say police

PTI | , Kalaburagi
Feb 04, 2025 03:23 PM IST

As per the police, an intensive search was carried out on the school premises, however bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

A private school in the city received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, following which the students were evacuated, police said.

A private school in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city received a bomb threat via email which was later found to be a hoax, as per the police. (Representative image)
A private school in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city received a bomb threat via email which was later found to be a hoax, as per the police. (Representative image)

An intensive search was carried out on the school premises, and it turned out to be a hoax, they said.

Also read: Mumbai school receives hoax bomb threat over email, sender claimed to be from the Afzal gang

"A private educational institution in Kalaburagi city received a threat email. As soon as the institute informed us, local police arrived at the scene and evacuated the students. We immediately deployed an anti-sabotage team along with a bomb detection and disposal squad to thoroughly inspect and sanitise the area," Kalaburagi police commissioner Sharanappa S D told PTI.

Also read: 3 Vadodara schools declare holiday after bomb threat; turns out to be a hoax

After a comprehensive screening, it was confirmed to be a hoax bomb threat email, he added.

A case has been registered and the matter will be investigated, he said.

Sharing further details about the email, Sharanappa said the subject mentioned an RDX bomb blast in the school, but the entire content was in Tamil.

Also read: Beyond IITs: Some other institutes and courses you can apply for with JEE Advanced score

He said that upon translation into English, the email was found to discuss Tamil Nadu politics.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
