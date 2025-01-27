Menu Explore
Mumbai school receives hoax bomb threat over email, sender claimed to be from the Afzal gang

PTI | , Mumbai
Jan 27, 2025 01:47 PM IST

As per an official, the sender of the email claimed to be from the Afzal gang and stated that there was a bomb on the school premises. 

A private school and junior college in the western suburbs here received an email about a bomb on the premises on Monday, but it later turned out to be a hoax, police said.

A school in Mumbai received an email about a bomb on the premises which was later turned out to be a hoax. (Representative image/Praful Gangurde)
A school in Mumbai received an email about a bomb on the premises which was later turned out to be a hoax. (Representative image/Praful Gangurde)

The administration of a school in Kandivali received an email in which the sender, claiming to be from the Afzal gang, stated that there was a bomb on the premises, an official said.

Also read: 3 Vadodara schools declare holiday after bomb threat; turns out to be a hoax

He said the local police, along with the bomb detection and disposal and dog squads (BDDS), conducted an extensive search at the Kandivali Education Society (KES) School and Junior College but didn't find anything suspicious and later classified the mail as a hoax.

Also read: CBSE issues notice on implementation of APAAR ID in affiliated schools, details here

The official said a similar incident occurred at a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area on January 23.

Also read: Class 11 student in Uttar Pradesh made to stand outside classroom for requesting sanitary pad during exam, probe ordered

The school had received a similar email, in which the sender claimed members of the Afzal gang had planted explosives on the premises, he said, adding that the threat again turned out to be a hoax.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Follow Us On