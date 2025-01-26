Menu Explore
Class 11 student in Uttar Pradesh made to stand outside classroom for requesting sanitary pad during exam, probe ordered

PTI | , Bareilly
Jan 26, 2025 06:52 PM IST

The girl's father alleged in his complaint that his daughter had gone to the school to appear for examination when she realized her period had started.

A Class 11 student of a girls school was allegedly made to stand outside her classroom for an hour after she requested a sanitary pad during her examination, sparking outrage and prompting an official inquiry into the matter, officials said on Sunday.

As per the complaint of the girl's father, the student was allegedly asked to leave the classroom and made to stand outside for nearly an hour after she asked sanitary pad from the principal. (Representative image)
The incident took place on Saturday when the student who started her menstrual cycle, sought help from the principal. Instead of assistance, she was allegedly ignored and mistreated, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, his daughter had gone to the school to appear for examination when she realized her period had started.

Upon requesting a sanitary pad from the principal, she was allegedly asked to leave the classroom and was made to stand outside for nearly an hour, the complainant said.

The father has submitted written complaints to the District Magistrate, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the State Women’s Commission, and the Department of Women Welfare.

The District Inspector of Schools, Devki Nandan, confirmed that the matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on the findings.

