Class 11 student in Uttar Pradesh made to stand outside classroom for requesting sanitary pad during exam, probe ordered

A Class 11 student of a girls school was allegedly made to stand outside her classroom for an hour after she requested a sanitary pad during her examination, sparking outrage and prompting an official inquiry into the matter, officials said on Sunday. As per the complaint of the girl's father, the student was allegedly asked to leave the classroom and made to stand outside for nearly an hour after she asked sanitary pad from the principal. (Representative image)

The incident took place on Saturday when the student who started her menstrual cycle, sought help from the principal. Instead of assistance, she was allegedly ignored and mistreated, they said.

Also read: Republic Day function turns tragic in Odisha as pick-up van overturns killing a student, 20 others injured in mishap

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, his daughter had gone to the school to appear for examination when she realized her period had started.

Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2025: Doing these things could get your exam cancelled, check UFM rules, penalties

Upon requesting a sanitary pad from the principal, she was allegedly asked to leave the classroom and was made to stand outside for nearly an hour, the complainant said.

The father has submitted written complaints to the District Magistrate, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the State Women’s Commission, and the Department of Women Welfare.

Also read: CBSE Class 10th, 12th admit card 2025 releasing soon at cbse.gov.in, check how to download when out

The District Inspector of Schools, Devki Nandan, confirmed that the matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on the findings.