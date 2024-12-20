Private school in Noida receives bomb threat, turns out to be a hoax

Noida: A private school in Sector 126, Noida, received a bomb threat email late Thursday night, officials said adding that the school administration checked the email on Friday morning, after which the police were alerted. A private school in Sector 126, Noida, received a bomb threat via email late onThursday night, officials said adding that the school administration checked the email on Friday morning, after which the police were alerted. (HT PHOTO)

“We were informed that Lotus Valley International School received a bomb threat email on Thursday around 11.30 pm. On Friday, around 7 am, when school administration checked the email, they were shocked to read that there was a hidden bomb in the school,” said Bhupendra Singh, station house officer of Sector 126

The SHO added, “As soon as the school administration learned about the email, they immediately called off the school buses that had already left to pick up the children, and parents were notified.”

The threat email was found about an hour before school was scheduled to start, police said adding that the school timings are from 8 am to 2 pm. A few students had already reached the school, but due to quick response of school, parents were informed, and the school was closed before the situation could escalate, police added.

“As soon as we received information through the emergency helpline, we rushed to the spot, and a bomb squad, dog squad, and fire tenders were called to thoroughly check the school,” said Noida, deputy commissioner of police, Ram Badan Singh, adding that after an hour of searching, nothing suspicious was found.

“It is suspected that someone sent a hoax email to the school. An investigation is underway to trace the person who sent the email,” DCP Singh added.

Without causing panic among parents, the school sent an official message to the WhatsApp group, which includes all the parents. “Dear parents, due to an emergency situation, the school will remain closed today, and those who have boarded the buses are being sent back home. Please ensure they are received at home. We regret the inconvenience caused, but this decision was made keeping the safety of the children in mind,” read the message sent by Dr Ruchi Seth, Director Principal of Lotus Valley School.

“When my child was on the way to school on the school bus, we received a message on the WhatsApp group. Upon learning about the emergency situation, I left home to pick my child up, but later I was informed that the bus would safely return my son home,” said Vineet Agrawal, whose child studies in class 2 at Lotus Valley School.

Agrawal further added, “We later found out that the school received a bomb threat. Since tomorrow is Saturday and Sunday, we will decide whether to send my son back to school after the weekend, but the school authorities handled the situation calmly and without creating any panic.”

No case has been registered, and officials are suspecting that someone intentionally sent the mail to official mail ID of school to create panic. The case was handed over to cybercrime branch for further investigation.

Despite multiple attempts, Lotus Valley International School did not respond to any calls.

Around three days back, another private school in Greater Noida received a bomb threat email on official mail ID on Wednesday. However, after an investigation it was also declared as hoax.