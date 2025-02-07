Two schools in Noida and Delhi, along with St. Stephen's College, received bomb threats via email on Friday. Bomb and dog squads reached the spot. FILE: A bomb squad team search a school after several schools received a bomb threats, in Noida, (PTI)

As part of the standard operating procedure, the campuses were evacuated and shut. The police are conducting a thorough search.

The schools immediately sent messages to the parents of the students to share the threat to the safety of students on campus. "We are closing the campus down for the day to conduct complete a sweep to ensure safety of all," a message from a school read.

The schools advised parents to keep their children at home. Those who had already boarded buses were sent back home.

Delhi Police also informed that a bomb threat was received by Delhi University's St. Stephen's College and bomb disposal teams were sent to the spot.

“Today at 07:42 AM a bomb threat via email was received to St. Stephen’s College. Our Bomb Disposal Team is at the spot,” the police statement said.

Bomb threats a day after arrest in hoax threat case

This comes just a day after a 15-year-old student of Class 9 was taken into custody for sending fake emails of bomb threat to four schools in Noida.

According to the police, he used Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology to hide his location and IP address so that he does not have to attend the school. The student was taken into custody and presented before the Juvenile Court.

"Four schools of Noida -- Step By Step, The Heritage School, Gyanshree and Mayoor School -- got an email of bomb threat at about 12:30 am on Wednesday. After that on Wednesday, the school administration checked the email and informed police about the bomb threat," Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh told PTI.