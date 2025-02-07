Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and Noida schools receive bomb threats; search on

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2025 09:23 AM IST

Two schools in Noida and Delhi receive bomb threat via email, bomb and dog squads on spot.

Two schools in Noida and Delhi, along with St. Stephen's College, received bomb threats via email on Friday. Bomb and dog squads reached the spot.

FILE: A bomb squad team search a school after several schools received a bomb threats, in Noida, (PTI)
FILE: A bomb squad team search a school after several schools received a bomb threats, in Noida, (PTI)

As part of the standard operating procedure, the campuses were evacuated and shut. The police are conducting a thorough search.

The schools immediately sent messages to the parents of the students to share the threat to the safety of students on campus. "We are closing the campus down for the day to conduct complete a sweep to ensure safety of all," a message from a school read.

The schools advised parents to keep their children at home. Those who had already boarded buses were sent back home.

Delhi Police also informed that a bomb threat was received by Delhi University's St. Stephen's College and bomb disposal teams were sent to the spot.

“Today at 07:42 AM a bomb threat via email was received to St. Stephen’s College. Our Bomb Disposal Team is at the spot,” the police statement said.

Bomb threats a day after arrest in hoax threat case

This comes just a day after a 15-year-old student of Class 9 was taken into custody for sending fake emails of bomb threat to four schools in Noida.

According to the police, he used Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology to hide his location and IP address so that he does not have to attend the school. The student was taken into custody and presented before the Juvenile Court.

"Four schools of Noida -- Step By Step, The Heritage School, Gyanshree and Mayoor School -- got an email of bomb threat at about 12:30 am on Wednesday. After that on Wednesday, the school administration checked the email and informed police about the bomb threat," Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh told PTI.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On