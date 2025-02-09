Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

150 students of three residential schools in Gujarat suffer from cough & fever; 18 girls hospitalised

PTI | , Surat
Feb 09, 2025 05:45 PM IST

According to Chief DHO, 150 students have contracted upper respiratory tract infections with symptoms of cough and fever. 

As many as 150 students of three government residential schools located within one campus in Gujarat’s Surat district suffered from a viral infection and 18 of them, all girls, were hospitalised with fever, officials said Sunday.

As many as 18 girl students suffering from fever were admitted to a community health centre on Saturday, Chief District Health Officer Dr Anil Patel said. (Representative image/HT file)
As many as 18 girl students suffering from fever were admitted to a community health centre on Saturday, Chief District Health Officer Dr Anil Patel said. (Representative image/HT file)

Wadi village in Umarpada taluka has a cluster of three residential schools with over 650 male and female students.

Chief District Health Officer Dr Anil Patel said 150 of these students contracted upper respiratory tract infections with symptoms of cough and fever over the past three to four days.

Also read: Goa Board HSSC Exam 2025 from tomorrow, check entry time and other important points to remember

As many as 18 girl students suffering from fever were admitted to a community health centre on Saturday, he said.

The district administration deployed a team of more than two dozen health personnel to screen the students at the school campus and take care of their health, he said.

“We have directed the principal to ensure that the airborne infection does not spread, and keep students with fever and cough in isolation with face masks. A medical team of 30 personnel is on the school campus,” he said.

Also read: RPSC Rajasthan Librarian exam district information released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

Principal Jaideepsinh Rathod of the Sainik School, one of the three educational facilities, said several students complained of cough and fever in the last few days after which he contacted the local health centre.

“We contacted the nearby primary health centre and got the students examined. Of them, 18 students were admitted to a community health centre,” he said.

Also read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When, where and how to watch PM Modi’s live interaction with students

Both boys and girls of the residential schools were affected, but all those admitted with fever are girls, he said.

MLA and former tribal development minister Ganpat Vasava visited the school campus. “A team of the Surat district health officer reached the school and screened the students,” he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On