RPSC Rajasthan Librarian exam district information released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has shared the Librarian exam district information with candidates at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download it from the website or use the link given below. RPSC Rajasthan Librarian exam district information released(Official website screenshot )

RPSC Rajasthan exam district information download link

Candidates can download the information using the application number and date of birth.

RPSC will conduct the written examination on February 16, 2025 in two shifts.

The first shift will start at 10 am and end at 12 pm. The second shift is from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The examination will have 400 marks and there will be two papers of 200 marks each. The paper duration will be 2 hours.

There will be negative marking in the test. Every wrong answer will result in the deduction of ⅓ rd of the total marks allotted to the question.

How to download RPSC Rajasthan Librarian exam district information

Go to recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the link that reads ‘Click here to know your Exam District location (LIBRARIAN GRADE-II (SCHOOL EDU.) 2024)’ Enter your login details and submit. Check and download the exam district information.

RPSC said that the board will release admit cards on the SSO portal and at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on February 13.

RPSC said entry inside the exam hall will be allowed up to 30 minutes before the exam's start time. The commission has asked them to reach the venue with sufficient time in hand so that security check can take place without any difficulty.

Candidates must carry the main, original Aadhaar card (coloured print, with photograph) for identification. If the photograph on the original Aadhaar card is old or unclear, then other original photo identity proofs, such as a Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID Card will be considered. They must also paste a latest, coloured photograph on the designated place on the admit card.

This recruitment drive is for 300 vacancies. Candidates can visit the commission's official website for further details.