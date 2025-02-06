RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 release date announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, notice here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 release date. Candidates who want to appear for Rajasthan Librarian written examination can check the official notice on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 release date announced, notice here (File Photo)

The written examination will be held on February 16, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination shall carry 400 marks, and there will be 2 papers. Each paper will carry 200 marks questions and the duration of the paper will be for 2 hours. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.

The exam city slip will be available to candidates on the official website on February 9 and the RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 will be available to registered candidates from February 13, 2025 onwards on the official website.

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should appear at the examination center with the updated original Aadhaar card (coloured print) for identification. If the photograph on the original Aadhar Card is old or unclear, then appear at the examination center with other original photo identity proof such as Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card having a colored and latest clear photograph.

The registration process was started on February 20 and ended on March 20, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.