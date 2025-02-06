UP BEd JEE 2025 registration begins on February 15 at bujhansi.ac.in, notice here

Bundelkhand University will begin the registration process of UP BEd JEE 2025 on February 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE examination can find the direct link through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 15, 2025. UP BEd JEE 2025 registration begins on February 15 at bujhansi.ac.in, notice her

The official notice reads, "State level B.Ed. (two-year) Joint Entrance Examination-2025 for admission to B.Ed. course for the academic session 2025-27 in Uttar Pradesh State University and their affiliated/associated and constituent colleges, Bundelkhand. University, Jhansi. On-line applications are invited to appear in the entrance examination. Online application and related guidelines will be available on the website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi www.bujhansi.ac.in from 15 February 2025 to 15 March 2025."

UP BEd JEE 2025: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. Click on UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once the registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bundelkhand University.

