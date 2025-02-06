Menu Explore
CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration for UG, PG courses begins at admissions.cusat.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 06, 2025 01:09 PM IST

CUSAT CAT 2025 registration for UG, PG courses begins at admissions.cusat.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Cochin University of Science and Technology has started the CUSAT CAT 2025 registration process for UG, PG courses on February 6, 2025. Candidates can apply for CUSAT Common Admission Test through the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is March 10, 2025.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration for UG, PG courses begins at admissions.cusat.ac.in
CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration for UG, PG courses begins at admissions.cusat.ac.in

The registration process for MBA, M.Tech, International candidates and Ph.D., PDF, Certificate / Diploma Programmes begins on February 6 and will end on May 31, 2025.

IBPS PO XIV Mains scorecards released at ibps.in, direct link to download

The Computer based test will be held on May 10, 11 and 12, 2025.

CUSAT CAT 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for UG, PG courses can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUSAT at doastage.cusat.ac.in.

2. Click on CUSAT CAT 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 1500/- to appear for a maximum of two test codes. For Kerala SC (KSC)/ Kerala ST (KST) candidates to appear for a maximum of two test codes is 700/-.

As per the information bulletin, for or each additional test code 500/- for general candidates and 250/- for KSC/KST candidates is to be paid. Candidates applying for multiple M.Tech. and MBA programmes need to pay the application fees as given above and need not pay any additional Tests fees, as there is no CAT for these programmes.CAT registration fee will be collected from the candidates who register for CUSAT through CUET(For PG programmes only). Payment can be made through all Credit / Debit Cards/UPI or Net banking of almost all Banks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUSAT.

Official Prospectus 

Direct link to apply 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
