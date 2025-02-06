IBPS PO XIV Mains scorecards released at ibps.in, direct link to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released Mains exam scorecards for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT XIV) at ibps.in. IBPS PO XIV Mains scorecards released at ibps.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The online Mains examination was conducted on November 30, 2024 and the result was declared on January 31.

Shortlisted candidates can appear for the interview round which is planned for February 11 onwards. Call letters for the interview round have been released.

During the interview, candidates need to produce all original documents in the notification/admit card, IBPS said.

It added that the candidature of those who fail to produce documents will be cancelled without any intimation or notice.

Candidates will also be required to upload scanned soft copies of the documents in support of eligibility through a link at ibps.in. IBPS will announce more details about this later.

IBPS will also verify the photograph and biometric thumb impression captured in the Mains examination during the interview round.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO Mains scorecards

Here is the notification.

Candidates need to use the registration number/roll number along with password/date of birth to download the scorecard. These are the steps to follow-

How to download IBPS PO Mains scorecards

Go to ibps.in. Open the link to download scores of the online Main examination for CRP PO/MT- XIV. Enter the requested login details and submit. Check and download the scorecard.

IBPS PO Mains cut-offs

Section-wise

Name of the test Maximum marks Cut-offs for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwBD Cut-offs for EWS, general Reasoning and computer aptitude 60 2.75 5.75 General, Economy, Banking Awareness 40 1 2 English Language 40 4.75 7.75 Data analysis and Interpretation 60 1 2.25 English Language (Letter and Essay Writing) 25 8.75 10 View All Prev Next

Overall