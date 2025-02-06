Menu Explore
IBPS PO XIV Mains scorecards released at ibps.in, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 06, 2025 11:39 AM IST

The online Mains examination was conducted on November 30, 2024 and the result was declared on January 31.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released Mains exam scorecards for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT XIV) at ibps.in.

IBPS PO XIV Mains scorecards released at ibps.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
IBPS PO XIV Mains scorecards released at ibps.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Shortlisted candidates can appear for the interview round which is planned for February 11 onwards. Call letters for the interview round have been released.

Shortlisted candidates can appear for the interview round which is planned for February 11 onwards. Call letters for the interview round have been released.

During the interview, candidates need to produce all original documents in the notification/admit card, IBPS said.

It added that the candidature of those who fail to produce documents will be cancelled without any intimation or notice.

Candidates will also be required to upload scanned soft copies of the documents in support of eligibility through a link at ibps.in. IBPS will announce more details about this later.

IBPS will also verify the photograph and biometric thumb impression captured in the Mains examination during the interview round.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO Mains scorecards

Here is the notification.

Candidates need to use the registration number/roll number along with password/date of birth to download the scorecard. These are the steps to follow-

How to download IBPS PO Mains scorecards

  1. Go to ibps.in.
  2. Open the link to download scores of the online Main examination for CRP PO/MT- XIV.
  3. Enter the requested login details and submit.
  4. Check and download the scorecard.

IBPS PO Mains cut-offs

Section-wise

Name of the testMaximum marksCut-offs for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwBDCut-offs for EWS, general
Reasoning and computer aptitude602.755.75
General, Economy, Banking Awareness4012
English Language404.757.75
Data analysis and Interpretation 6012.25
English Language (Letter and Essay Writing)258.7510

Overall

CategoryCut-offs
SC54.25
ST47.50
OBC-NCL66
EWS64.75
General66.50
HI23.50
OC46
VI37.75
ID35.25
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
See More
Exam and College Guide
