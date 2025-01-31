The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Main Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) main examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Main Result 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link to check results here

The result will be available to candidates on the official website of IBPS from January 31 to February 7, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

IBPS PO Main Result 2024: How to check

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO Main Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the information bulletin, the online examination was held in November 2024. The IBPS PO Mains examination had objective tests for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 25 marks.

After the IBPS PO Mains result, shortlisted candidates will be called for the Interview round. The interview round is tentatively scheduled for January/February 2025. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, venue address, time and date will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter or admit card. The interview round is for 100 marks and the minimum qualifying marks is 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC, ST, OBC and PwBD candidates.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3955 Probationary Officer posts. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.