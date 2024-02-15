RPSC Librarian Recruitment 2024: Registration for 300 posts begins on February 20 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications for Librarian Grade II posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. RPSC Librarian Recruitment 2024: Registration for 300 posts begins on Feb 20(File Photo)

The registration process will begin on February 20 and will end on March 20, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree or equivalent eamination recognized by UGC with degree or diploma in Library Science recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/ Government. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written examination. The examination shall carry 400 marks, and there will be 2 papers. Each paper will carry 200 marks questions and the duration of the paper will be for 2 hours. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.

Application Fee

For General (UR)/ BC/ EBC (Creamy Layer): Rs. 600/-

For SC/ ST/ PwD/ BC/ EBC/ EWS (NCL)/ Divyang: Rs. 400/-

The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Detailed Notification Here