Goa Board HSSC Exam 2025 from tomorrow, check entry time and other important points to remember

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE will conduct the Goa Board HSSC Exam 2025 from Monday, February 10, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the examination must remember few important instructions beforehand to avoid any inconvenience ahead of the exam. Goa board HSSC exam 2025 will begin from February 10. Check entry time and other details here. (Representative image/Vipin Kumar/HT file)

Here are some important points to remember:

Examination timing: The GBSHSE informed that the examination will begin at 9:30 am on each day.

Entry time: As per the board, candidates are advised to reach the exam centre by 9 AM.

Late arrival will lead to disqualification: The board stated that late arrival beyond half hour after the commencement of examination in each subject shall disqualify the candidates from appearing at the said examination.

Candidates' exit time: Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before 12 noon.

Admit card mandatory: Candidates must ensure to carry their hall tickets on each exam day.

Unfair means prohibited: Candidates must also not resort to any unfair means during the conduct of the exam as doing so may lead to disqualification from the exam.

It may be mentioned here that the board had recently released the seating arrangement notice on its official website.

On February 10, the exam will begin with English Language paper.

The Goa Class 12 examination will conclude on February 24 with Business Administration, Banking-II, Marketing Management, Dyeing & Printing, Accommodation Operation, Accommodation Operation (CRM), Auto Electricals, Domestic & Consumer Appliances, Maternal and Child Health, Principles & Practice of Auditing, Industrial Administration, Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing, Commercial Crops, Web Technology, Web Technology (CWSN), Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation and Gardening & Landscaping.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of GBSHSE.