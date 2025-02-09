NEET UG 2025: Dos and don’ts while filling the application form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2025) at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the exam up to March 7. NEET UG 2025: Dos and don’ts while applying for the exam (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Before applying for the test, all candidates should go through the NEET UG information bulletin, read instructions, check eligibility criteria and have the documents and required information ready. Here are a few things they should remember

Dos and don'ts while applying for NEET UG

After submitting your application form, make sure that you generate and download the confirmation page. The deduction of fees from bank accounts is not considered proof of payment, and it should be supported by the confirmation page. Once submitted, applications can not be withdrawn, and the exam fee, once deposited, will not be refunded or carried forward to a future examination.

Keep the information such as names of parents and candidates with correct spellings, class 12 admit card with photograph, election card with EPIC number, passport number, Aadhar card, ration card number, bank account number, other valid government identity card number, date of birth, address, mobile number, email Id etc. Go through the replica of the application form given in Appendix-XV of the information bulletin before filling out the form.

The candidates need to provide any one of the following identity details given below:

Category of candidates Types of permissible IDs Indian Nationals Class 12 Admit Card, Aadhaar Card, Election Card (EPIC No.), Ration Card, Bank Account Passbook with Photograph, Passport Number or Number of any other Photo Identity Card issued by Government Foreign Nationals/OCI Passport Number/Citizenship Certificate Number NRIs Passport Number Prev Next

Keep the following scanned images in the prescribed format ready:

➢ Latest passport-size photograph in JPG/JPEG format (size: 10 kb to 200 kb)

➢ Scanned Signature in JPG/JPEG format (size: 10 kb to 50 kb)

➢ Left and right-hand fingers and thumb impressions in JPG/JPEG (size:10 kb to 200 kb)

➢ PwD/PwBD certificate in PDF format, if applicable (file size: 50 kb to 300

kb)

➢ Citizenship Certificate/ Embassy Certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship certificate in PDF format, if applicable (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

Candidates must fill in the complete correspondence and permanent address with pin code, email address and mobile number. The mobile number and email ID should be of the candidate's or parent's guardian's only.

Do not give address and contact details (contact number/email address) of coaching centre, internet cafe etc.

Do not submit the application form offline, as it will not be accepted.

Candidates do not need to send the confirmation page of the application form to the NTA. However, preserve at least four copies of the confirmation page and the proof of fee payment for future reference.

If you are a candidate from the UT of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, you have to submit an online self-declaration for seats under the 15 per cent All India quota.

Check the information bulletin here for more details.