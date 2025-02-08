NEET 2025 registration begins at neet.nta.nic.in, exam on May 4

NEET UG 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2025 registration begins at neet.nta.nic.in(Official website, screenshot)

This year, the medical entrance test will be conducted on May 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

NEET 2025 application forms can be submitted up to 11:50 pm on March 7. It is also the deadline for fee payment.

The application fee is ₹1,700 for general, ₹1,600 for general-EWS, OBC-NCL and ₹1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD and Third Gender candidates if they appear for the test at an exam centre in India. For those who appear for the test outside India, the NEET UG 2025 application fee is ₹9500.

After the application window is closed, NTA will give candidates an opportunity to correct their forms between March 9 to 11.

Exam city intimation slips will be released by April 26 and NEET 2025 admit cards will be released by May 1.

The tentative date for result announcement is June 14.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 registration: Instructions for candidates

Candidates who fall in the OBC-NCL category as per the Central List of Other Backward Classes available on the National Commission for Backward Classes website ncbc.nic.in can mention OBC-NCL in the Category column. State-listed OBC-NCL Candidates who are not on the OBC-NCL (Central List) must choose General.

Candidates can apply for NEET UG 2025 through the "online" mode only through the website neet.nta.nic.in. Applications in any other mode will not be accepted.

Candidates have to upload a recent passport photograph, address proof, scanned signature, etc. For detailed information, they can check the information bulletin.

A candidate can submit only one application. NTA has asked candidates to strictly follow the instructions given on the website and in the information bulletin. . Candidates not complying with the instructions will be disqualified.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the application form are their own or parents/guardians' only, as all information/communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail or SMS.

For further clarification related to NEET 2025, candidates can contact the helpdesk in person or at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.