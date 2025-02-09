JEE Mains 2025 Result News Live: NTA expected to share session 1 scores by February 12

JEE Main 2025 Result News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 result by February 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency shared this information in the exam's information bulletin. When declared, candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official website. ...Read More

NTA closed the JEE Main session 1 provisional answer key objection window on February 6.

Along with the provisional answer key, the agency also shared candidates' recorded responses and questions. To submit an objection, a candidate had to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

NTA said subject experts will review candidates' challenges, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

JEE Main session 1 result will be prepared using the final answer key.

How to check JEE Main session 1 result when announced

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the session 1 scorecard download link.

Provide the requested information and log in.

Check and download your result.

JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 test was held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning was held in the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).

