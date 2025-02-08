Goa Board HSSC Exam 2025 begins on February 10, check seating arrangement here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE will begin the Goa Board HSSC Exam 2025 on February 10, 2025. The Board has released the seating arrangement notice on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in. Goa Board HSSC Exam 2025 begins on February 10, check seating arrangements here(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Goa Board Class 12 final examination will begin on February 10 and will end on February 24, 2025. The HSSC examination will be held in single shift on all days- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on most days and from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm for some papers.

The exam will begin with English Language paper and end with Business Administration, Banking-II, Marketing Management, Dyeing & Printing, Accommodation Operation, Accommodation Operation (CRM), Auto Electricals, Domestic & Consumer Appliances, Maternal and Child Health, Principles & Practice of Auditing, Industrial Administration, Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing, Commercial Crops, Web Technology, Web Technology (CWSN), Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation and Gardening & Landscaping.

Candidates who will appear for the Class 12 board examination will have to reach the exam centre by 9 am. Late arrival beyond half hour after the commencement of examination in each subject shall disqualify the candidates from appearing at the said examination.

Goa Board HSSC Exam 2025: How to check seating arrangements

All the appearing candidates can download the seating arrangements through the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

2. Click on Goa Board HSSC Exam 2025 seating arrangement link available under examination section on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open.

4. Check the sitting arrangment and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GBSHSE.