WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: West Bengal Class 12 enrolment window reopening on February 12, notice here

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will reopen the WBCHSE HS Exam 2025 enrolment window. The West Bengal Class 12 enrolment window will reopen on February 12 and will close on February 13, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in. WBCHSE HS Exam 2025: WB Class 12 enrolment window reopening on February 12(File photo)

The Board has decided to reopen the online enrolment of the students of Higher Secondary Examination 2025 for 2 days from February 12 to February 13, 2025 with fine. The decision was taken after WBCHSE received several requests from students/ guardians/ Head of the Institutions to reopen the enrolment window.

The official notice reads, "the concerned Head of the Institutions has to send the forwarding letter stating the details of the students (attendance etc. to be mentioned) with the attested copy of registration certificate of the students, statement of marks of Class XI, signature of the students (in a blank page duly countersigned by the HOI) etc. to the concerned Deputy Secretary of the Regional Office of the Council for this purpose."

The WB Class 12 admit card will be distributed on February 7, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.

The West Bengal Class 12 board examination will begin on March 3 and will end on March 18, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The WB 12th examination will commence with language papers and will conclude with Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBCHSE.

