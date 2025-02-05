TN SSLC, HSE 1st year, 2nd year admit cards to be out on Feb 14, here's how to download hall tickets when out

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the admit card release date for SSLC or Class 10 and +1 HSE or Class 11 and + 2 HSE or Class 12 final exams on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE 1st Year and 2nd year board exam admit cards will be released on February 14, 2025. Check how to download hall tickets when out. (Representative image/File/Santosh Kumar)

As per the notice, students appearing in these examinations scheduled to be conducted on March/April 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets on the afternoon of February 14, 2025 through the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Also read: ICMAI CMA Final and Intermediate December 2024 results preponed, to be now declared on this date at icmai.in

The notice informed that after visiting the website, candidates should first click on the link titled "HALL TICKET" and then on “SSLC / HIGHER SECONDARY FIRST YEAR/SECOND YEAR- MARCH/APRIL-2025 PRIVATE CANDIDATE HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD”.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

Also read: RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended for 1036 posts, notice here

It may be mentioned here that the Tamil Nadu SSLC examination will begin on March 28 and end on April 15, 2025. The HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination will begin on March 5 to March 27, 2025 and HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination will begin on March 3 and will end on March 25, 2025.

Additionally, the practical examination for Class 10 will commence on February 22 and will end on February 28, HSE or Class 11 practical examination will begin on February 15 to February 21 and HSE or Class 12 practical examination will begin on February 7 and will end on February 14, 2025.

Also read: Is your child struggling with academics or lost interest in things? Know how to address mental health issues in children

Meanwhile, as per the tentative result date released by the Board, the TN SSLC result 2025 and TN HSC 1st year 2025 results will be announced on May 19 and TN HSC 2nd year result will be out on May 9, 2025.

For more related information, visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu.