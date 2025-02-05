RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended for 1036 posts, notice here

Railway Recruitment Boards has extended the registration date for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025. The last date to apply has been extended till February 16, 2025. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB extends registration date for Ministerial & Isolated Categories posts

As per the official notice, the registration last date was February 6, which has been extenced till February 16, 2025. The last date for fee payment is now February 17, 2025. The modification window will open on February 19 and will close on February 28, 2025.

The selection process comprises of Single Stage CBT, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination. The question paper for single stafe CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility.

The examination will comprise of questions from Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Mathematics and General Science. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to Apply

1. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

2. Visit the official website of RRBs.

3. Click on RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

5. Click on submit and login to the page.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹400/- for PwBDs / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Service men candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC). The payment of fee can be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards or UPI.

This recruitment drive will fill 1036 posts in the organisation.