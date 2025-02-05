OSSC LTR 2024 exam dates announced, registration for Leave Training Reserve posts ends today at ossc.gov.in

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, has announced the preliminary examination dates for Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher 2024. Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can check the official notice on the OSSC website at ossc.gov.in. OSSC LTR 2024 exam dates have been announced. The registration for Leave Training Reserve posts will end on February 5 at ossc.gov.in.

As per the notice, the the preliminary examination of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher 2024 will tentatively be conducted in the fortnight of March 2, 2025, or the fortnight of April 1, 2025.

Also read: CBSE to conduct student mental health workshop on February 12, link to participate available at cbse.gov.in

Read the notice below:

The tentative schedule of preliminary examination of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher 2024.

Also read: Assam CEE 2025: Registration begins today at astu.ac.in, check exam date here

Notably, the commission will be closing the window to register for Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher posts on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process can submit their application forms on the official website at ossc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, as per the website, the last date to submit application forms is February 8, 2025.

Also read: Looking for research fellowship? Apply for British Academy International Fellowships 2025, details here

OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment 2024: Here's how to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for OSSC LTR teacher recruitment:

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in Click on the LTR Teacher 2024 registration link available on the home page. Enter the necessary details to register yourself. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.