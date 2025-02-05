Looking for research fellowship? Apply for British Academy International Fellowships 2025, details here

Are you a researcher looking for opportunities to develop an independent research career? University of Manchester's British Academy International Fellowships 2025 is now open for interested researchers. As per the university, the programme enables researchers to work for two years at a UK institution. The programme aims to build a globally connected, mobile research and innovation workforce.(Unsplash)

About the fellowship:

The programme provides support for outstanding early career researchers to make a first step towards developing an independent research career through gaining experience across international borders, mentioned the official website.

The Global Development Institute (GDI) at The University of Manchester is keen to sponsor applicants from the global South, acting as host and providing a supervisor who would offer support and mentoring.

Timeline:

British Academy submission deadline: March 18, 2025 – 5 pm GMT

Earliest start date: October 1, 2025

Eligibility Criteria:

Researchers who are interested in applying for the fellowship need to make sure that they are eligible as per the following criteria:

Applicants need to have a PhD, or applicants in the final stages of their PhD will be accepted provided that the PhD will be completed (including viva) before the start date of the Fellowship. Confirmation of the award of the PhD will be required before any Fellowship award is confirmed

Applicants should have no more than seven years of active full-time postdoctoral experience at the time of application (discounting career breaks, but including teaching experience and/or time spent in industry)

Applicants should be working outside the UK

Applicants should not hold UK citizenship

Applicants need to be competent in oral and written English

Applicants should have a clearly defined and mutually beneficial research proposal agreed with a UK host researcher

How to apply:

If you are interested in applying, please contact Odile Masiá, GDI research manager, by February 14, 2025, mentioned the official website.

For more information, visit the official website.

