ASER 2024: 62% of children know how to block or report a profile on social media
The intensive survey report ‘Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024’ by NGO Pratham Foundation was released by the co-founders Pratham Dr. Madhav Chavan and Farida Lambay in New Delhi on January 28, 2024.
The ‘basic’ ASER report survey generates district, state and national level estimates of the enrollment status of children aged 3-16 years and the basic reading and arithmetic skills of 5-16 year old children.
ASER 2024 report:
In this year's report, older children aged 14-16 years were also surveyed about digital access and usage. Children were also given smartphone-based tasks in order to understand their digital abilities.
The survey was conducted for children from 3 age groups: Pre-Primary (age group 3-5), Elementary (age group 6-14) and Older children (age group 15-16).
Digital literacy:
The report evaluates digital literacy among children through surveys and assigning tasks that can measure their abilities. As per the report, 89.1% of children have smartphones at home and 82.2% of them can use a smartphone.
Looking at the figures from a gender perspective, among the children who have a smartphone at home, the percentage of boys (90.2%) was more than that of girls (88.1%). Similarly, the percentage of boys who could use a smartphone (85.5%) was more than the percentage of girls who could use a smartphone (79.4%).
With the use of smartphones and social media, kids must be also aware of the safety features. Among the kids who can use a smartphone and use social media, 62% know how to block/report a profile, 55.2% know how to make a profile private and 57.7% know how to change a password.
From a gender perspective, 65.2% of boys know to block/report a profile compared to 58.7% of girls. 60.3% of boys know how to make a profile private compared to 50.2% of girls and 65.4% of boys know how to change a password compared to 50.1% of girls.
For the ASER 2024 report, a total of 649, 491 children in 17, 997 villages across 605 rural villages in India were surveyed.
