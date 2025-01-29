ASER 2024: 62% of children know how to block or report a profile on social media

The intensive survey report ‘Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024’ by NGO Pratham Foundation was released by the co-founders Pratham Dr. Madhav Chavan and Farida Lambay in New Delhi on January 28, 2024. In this year's report, older children aged 14-16 years were also surveyed about digital access and usage.(PTI | Representational image)

The ‘basic’ ASER report survey generates district, state and national level estimates of the enrollment status of children aged 3-16 years and the basic reading and arithmetic skills of 5-16 year old children.

ASER 2024 report:

In this year's report, older children aged 14-16 years were also surveyed about digital access and usage. Children were also given smartphone-based tasks in order to understand their digital abilities.

The survey was conducted for children from 3 age groups: Pre-Primary (age group 3-5), Elementary (age group 6-14) and Older children (age group 15-16).

Digital literacy:

The report evaluates digital literacy among children through surveys and assigning tasks that can measure their abilities. As per the report, 89.1% of children have smartphones at home and 82.2% of them can use a smartphone.

Looking at the figures from a gender perspective, among the children who have a smartphone at home, the percentage of boys (90.2%) was more than that of girls (88.1%). Similarly, the percentage of boys who could use a smartphone (85.5%) was more than the percentage of girls who could use a smartphone (79.4%).

With the use of smartphones and social media, kids must be also aware of the safety features. Among the kids who can use a smartphone and use social media, 62% know how to block/report a profile, 55.2% know how to make a profile private and 57.7% know how to change a password.

From a gender perspective, 65.2% of boys know to block/report a profile compared to 58.7% of girls. 60.3% of boys know how to make a profile private compared to 50.2% of girls and 65.4% of boys know how to change a password compared to 50.1% of girls.

For the ASER 2024 report, a total of 649, 491 children in 17, 997 villages across 605 rural villages in India were surveyed.

