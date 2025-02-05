Assam Science and Technology University, ASTU will begin the Assam CEE 2025 registration process on February 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assam Combined Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in. Assam CEE 2025: Registration begins today at astu.ac.in, check exam date here

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of online applications is February 27, 2025. The admit card will be issued on April 12 and will be available on website till April 23, 2025.

The Assam CEE exam will be held on April 27, 2025 in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The examination will be of multiple choice questions type and comprise of a single paper of 3 hours duration. The question paper will comprise of questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. All three sections will have 40 questions each.

For each correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded and for each wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted.

Assam CEE 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

2. Click on registration link and a new page will open.

3. Register yourself and login to the account.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1350/- for all candidates. The payment can be done online through online payment facility, which is available on the CEE 2025 login portal. The payment status will be successful after 48 hours. If payment status remains pending beyond 48 hours, please contact helpline number available in the website, immediately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ASTU.