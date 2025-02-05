RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will close the RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024 objection window on February 5, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) examination model answer key can find the objection link on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, link here (File Photo)

The model answer key was released on February 3, 2025.

Candidates who want to raise objections will have to login to the SSO portal and pay a fee of ₹100 per question to submit their objections.

Objections should be backed by evidence from standard and authentic books. Objections without proper proof will not be considered for review, RPSC said.

RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise objections candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on online exam objections link and a new page will open.

3. Click on SSO portal link and enter the login details.

4. Once done, click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

5. Upload your supporting documents and make the payment of processsing fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. The Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam 2024 was held in single shift- from 12 noon to 3 pm. The prelims examination is only to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination. Marks obtained in this examination will not be considered for determining the final merit

This recruitment drive will fill up 733 posts. The registration process started on September 19 and concluded on October 18, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.