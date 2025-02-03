Assam CEE 2025 registration window to open on February 5 at astu.ac.in, details here

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will begin the registration process for the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2025) on February 5, 2025. The online application submission portal will begin on February 5, 2025, and the last day for the submission of online applications is February 27, 2025. (HT)

Candidates who would like to apply for the exam can visit the official website at astu.ac.in.

About the application process and exam:

As per the official schedule, the online application submission portal will begin on February 5, 2025, and the last day for the submission of online applications is February 27, 2025.

The admit cards will be available online from April 12, 2025, to April 23, 2025. The Assam CEE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm.

Syllabus:

CEE 2025 will be based on the syllabus of Assam State School Education Board, Division II (Higher Secondary Division).

Exam pattern:

The examination will be of multiple choice questions (MCQ) type and comprise a single paper of 3 hours duration. 40 questions each will be asked from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Steps to apply for Assam CEE 2025:

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in and click on CEE 2025 online form fill up link

Click on the application form tab

Read the instructions before filling out the form

Submit the form after filling it

Pay the required exam fee and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

