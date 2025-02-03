CBSE 10th Math Exam 2025: Study plan, key topics, revision technique, strategies for avoiding mistakes and more

Mathematics is a subject where concept clarity, regular practice, and a strategic approach can help you score high. With the Math exam scheduled for March 10, 2025, and a 10-day gap after Hindi, you have a great opportunity to strengthen your preparation. This guide provides a day-by-day study plan, important topics, revision techniques, and strategies for avoiding common mistakes. CBSE Class 10 boards: This guide provides a day-by-day study plan for math exam, important topics, revision techniques, and strategies for avoiding common mistakes.(Handout/File)

Exam Pattern for CBSE Class 10 Math 2025

1. Section A: 20 MCQs (1 mark each)

2. Section B: 5 questions (2 marks each)

3. Section C: 6 questions (3 marks each)

4. Section D: 4 questions (5 marks each)

5. Section E: 3 case study questions (4 marks each)

6. Total: 80 marks

Strategic Preparation Plan

Early Preparation (Before February)

1. Understand the Syllabus: Identify high-weightage chapters.

2. Concept Clarity: Focus on understanding rather than memorization.

3. Regular Practice: Solve NCERT problems and previous years' papers.

4. Time Management: Allocate dedicated time slots for each subject.

5. Mock Tests: Attempt full-length tests under timed conditions.

6. Short Notes: Add formula and common mistakes

Timeline for February and March

Early February

 Focus on high-weightage chapters.

 Revise diagrams, formulas, and equations daily.

 Attempt one full mock test each day.

10-Day Study Plan for Math

March 1-2: Algebra (Real Numbers, Polynomials, Quadratic Equations, Linear Equations)

1. Revise Real Numbers focusing on proving irrationality and HCF & LCM problems.

2. Study Polynomials, covering the relation between zeros and coefficients, and graphical representation.

3. In Quadratic Equations, practice forming equations from word problems, using the quadratic formula, and checking conditions for real and imaginary roots.

4. Revise Linear Equations by understanding the conditions for unique, infinite, and no solutions.

5. Solve previous year papers and sample MCQs from these chapters.

March 3-4: Trigonometry & Arithmetic Progression

1. Memorize all trigonometric identities and practice diagrams from application-based problems.

2. Solve height and distance questions using step-by-step visualization.

3. In Arithmetic Progression, revise nth term formula and sum formula.

4. Work on case study questions related to Trigonometry and AP.

March 5-6: Geometry (Circles & Triangles) & Mensuration

1. Understand tangent theorem and solve related problems.

2. Revise BPT theorem, similarity of triangles, and their applications.

3. Study Mensuration formulas and practice surface area & volume problems with figures.

4. Work on 4-mark questions from Mensuration.

March 7-8: Statistics & Probability + Full-Length Mock Test

1. Revise formulas for Mean, Median, Mode using direct, assumed mean, and step-deviation methods.

2. Practice probability-based MCQs and 3-mark questions.

3. Attempt one full-length mock test under timed conditions.

4. Identify weak areas and revise them.

March 9: Final Formula Revision & Relaxation

1. Go through your Formula and Mistakes Short Note.

2. Avoid new topics and focus on revising difficult questions.

3. Stay relaxed, sleep early, and ensure mental clarity for exam day.

Exam Day Strategy

How to Utilise the First 15 Minutes of Reading Time

The first 15 minutes of reading time before the exam is crucial and should be used wisely. Start by quickly scanning the entire question paper to get an overview.

Identify and segregate questions into three categories: direct formula-based, easily doable, and tricky questions. This helps in prioritising which questions to attempt first. For optional questions, decide in advance which one you will solve, ensuring there is no confusion while writing the answers. By doing this, you can plan your approach effectively and avoid wasting time during the exam. For tricky questions, avoid spending too much time initially; instead, tackle them towards the end after completing the straightforward ones.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

One of the most common mistakes students make is rushing through calculations, leading to errors in answers. Always work systematically and double-check numerical values. In 5-mark questions, failing to draw diagrams where required can cost valuable marks. Another mistake is not highlighting the final answer, which can make it difficult for the examiner to locate. Additionally, not mentioning the formula or theorem used to solve a problem can lead to partial marks being awarded, even if the final answer is correct. To avoid these errors, maintain a structured and organized answer format.

Final Exam Day Tips

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and take small breaks during preparation to keep your mind fresh.

Avoid Electronic Distractions: Stay away from social media, unnecessary phone usage, and long conversations with friends that may increase anxiety.

Stay Confident: Trust your preparation, stay positive, and approach the exam with a calm and focused mind. Your hard work will pay off—believe in yourself!

Final Words of Motivation

"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out." – Robert Collier Believe in your hard work, follow the plan, and enter the exam with confidence. You are capable of scoring your best marks in Mathematics!

( Author Naveen Kumar is OCFP Faculty (IIT Madras ) - Thane Campus, Orchids The International School. Views are personal.)