CBSE annual psycho-social counselling to begin from February 1, details inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official notification informed that the annual psycho-social counselling is scheduled to begin from February 1, 2025, and will continue until April 4, 2025. Students can access the toll-free IVRS service at 1800-11-8004 for tips regarding stress free exam preparation, time and stress management techniques, answers to frequently asked questions and important CBSE contact information. (HT PHOTO)

According to the board, the counselling aims to alleviate examination related stress and support Class X and XII students as they prepare for their theory exams that is scheduled to commence on February 15, 2025.

As a part of this initiative, CBSE will provide its annual free-of-cost psycho-social counselling in two phases: before, during the examinations and after the declaration of results, mentioned the official notice.

Also Read: DU teaching students concepts of patriotism, compassion under "Acharsala" initiative: Varsity

Key features:

24x7 Interactive Voice Response System:

Students can access the toll-free IVRS service at 1800-11-8004 for tips regarding stress free exam preparation, time and stress management techniques, answers to frequently asked questions and important CBSE contact information. Round-the-clock assistance in both Hindi and English will be available.

Also Read: ASER 2024: 62% of children know how to block or report a profile on social media

Tele-Counselling services:

A team of 66 trained professionals will offer voluntary support to students. They include principals, counsellors, special educators and psychologists. Services will operate from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Saturday. Of the trained professionals, 51 are based in India and 15 experts will connect from Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Podcast/ Audio-Visual Content

Students can access podcasts/video resources addressing stress management, preparation strategies and mental well-being on the official website of CBSE.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: ASER 2024: Planning to send your 5-year-old child to school soon? Know why early school life can be counter-productive