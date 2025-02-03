JEE Main 2025 Answer Key News Live: How to check provisional key, questions, responses when released
JEE Main 2025 Answer Key News Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 from January 22 to 30. As per the exam's information bulletin, the result will be announced by February 12. Ahead of the result announcement, the agency will release the provisional answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in and invite objections from candidates. ...Read More
NTA will also share JEE Main question papers and candidates' recorded responses along with the answer key.
“The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a nonrefundable online payment of ₹200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” as per the JEE Main information bulletin.
“The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Papers attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ prior to the declaration of the result / NTA Score. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” it added.
NTA said only online and paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be accepted.
Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered, it added.
JEE Main session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The second paper (BArch/BPlanning) was conductedin the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).
How to check JEE Main session 1 answer key when released
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Open the session 1 provisional answer key download link
- Enter the requested login details
- Submit and check the answer key.
Check live updates on JEE Mains 2025 session 1 answer key below.
Result to be compiled using provisional key
NTA will invite objections from candidates after releasing the provisional answer key. Subject experts will examine all the challenges received and prepare the final answer key. The result will be compiled using the final answer key.
Where to check session 1 answer key when released
JEE Main 2025 session 1 provisional answer key will be released on the official NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in along with a public notice about the objection window.