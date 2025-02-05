Supreme Court of India Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 241 posts at sci.gov.in, direct link here

Supreme Court of India has invited applications for Junior Court Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Supreme Court of India at sci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 241 posts in the organisation. SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 241 posts, link here

This registration process begins on February 5 and will end on March 8, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification to apply for this post is a Bachelor's degree from a recognised University. The candidate must also have a minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on a Computer and Knowledge of Computer operation. Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 30 years of age as of 08.03.2025.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test. The written test will consist of an objective, descriptive, and typing test. The objective type paper will last 2 hours, the typing test 10 minutes, and the descriptive type paper 2 hours.

Candidates who qualify in the Objective Type Written Test and Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test will only be called for Typing Speed Test on Computer and Descriptive Test. Those who qualify the said tests will be required to appear for an Interview before an Interview Board and qualify the Interview by securing minimum qualifying marks.

Application Fee

Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable Application/Test fee of Rs. 1000/- for General/OBC candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Differently Abled/Freedom Fighter candidates plus bank charges through online mode only. Fee shall not be accepted in any other form. No postal application shall be accepted. The fee shall be paid online through payment gateway provided by UCO Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Supreme Court of India.