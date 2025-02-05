ICMAI CMA Final and Intermediate December 2024 results preponed, to be now declared on this date at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI, has revised the result date of Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final exams held in December 2024. ICMAI has issued a notice informing about the revised date for the declaration of the CMA Final and Intermediate December 2024 results.

As per the latest notice issued by the institute, the CMA Intermediate and Final results will now be declared on February 11, 2025 instead of February 21, 2025 as scheduled previously.

When released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

The official notice, signed by CMA Dr. Debaprosanna Nandy, stated, “We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date 21st February 2025. The results will now be available on 11th February 2025. The results will be accessible on our official website: www.icmai.in.”

ICMAI CMA Final and Intermediate December Results 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out:

Visit the official website at icmai.in. On the homepage, click on the link to check the ICMAI CMA Final and Intermediate December 2024 results. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the results displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for December session was declared January 7, 2025. The result was earlier scheduled to be announced on January 9, but was preponed later.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICMAI.