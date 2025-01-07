ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for December session out at icmai.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has declared ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for December session on January 7, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for CMA Foundation Examination in December can check the results through the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in. ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for December session, direct link to check here

The ICMAI CMA December examination for the Foundation course was conducted on December 15, 2024. The examination was held in two shifts- Paper 1 and 2 was held in morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and Paper 3 and 4 was held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination was held in MCQ mode through offline OMR based from centre. Each paper carried 100 marks questions.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Click on ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for December session link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier the result was scheduled to be announced on January 9, which was preponed. The official notice reads, “We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Foundation Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date. The results will now be available on 7th January 2025; thanks to the efficient and timely evaluation process undertaken by the examination department.”

As per the official result notice, qualifying candidates may register for the Intermediate Course by January 31, 2025 for the June 2025 term examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICMAI.