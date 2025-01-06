AP SBTET result 2024 for Diploma, Pharmacy exams announced at sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/, direct link here

AP SBTET Result 2024: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the Diploma and Pharmacy examinations held in October/November, 2024. AP SBTET result 2024 for Diploma, Pharmacy exams announced(Official website screenshot)

Students can check these results at sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/ or use the direct link given below.

SBTET diploma result 2024: Direct link

As of now, only the Pharmacy result link is opening and the Diploma result page is showing an error.

Students need to use their pin numbers and select the semester name from the dropdown menu to access the result.

These are the steps they need to follow-

How to check AP SBTET Diploma, Pharmacy results 2024?

Go to the official website of the board, sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/ Open the result link for your course – ‘Diploma C16, C20 ON-2024 Results’, ‘Pharmacy ON-2024 results’ or ‘Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results’, as required. Enter your pin number and select the semester name from the dropdown menu. Submit the details and check your result on the next page.

For domain related help, candidates can contact the board at 7901620552. For any technical help, they can call 7032134560.

The helplines remain open between 10 am and 5.30 pm on all working days.

Students can also email the board at apsbtet.helpdesk@gmail.com.