KSET 2024 result, cut-off marks announced, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 05, 2025 09:26 AM IST

As many as 6,302 candidates have qualified in the eligibility test which was held for 41 subjects, KEA said.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) result on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA.

KSET 2024 result, cut-off marks announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
KSET 2024 result, cut-off marks announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 6,302 candidates have qualified in the eligibility test which was held for 41 subjects, KEA said.

The test was held offline for 1,06,433 candidates, and 89,416 appeared for both papers (paper 1 and 2).

This exam is held to determine the eligibility for assistant professorship in Karnataka.

The exam was held on November 4.

KEA released the provisional answer key of the test in November and released provisional scores on December 16.

To check KSET subject-wise cut-off marks, click here.

KSET 2024: Subject-wise highest scores and number of qualified candidates

Name of the subjectNumber of candidates qualifiedHighest score
Commerce817202.00
Kannada512188.00
Economics463212.00
English456230.00
Political Science336218.00
History779226.00
Sociology221200.00
Geography27190.00
Hindi32212.00
Management145230.00
Tourism Administration and Management7174.00
Education84194.00
Library & Information Science81196.00
Mass Communication & Journalism25184.00
Psychology23220.00
Social work73192.00
Criminology16208.00
Law26210.00
Sanskrit9180.00
Physical Education81172.00
Folk Literature9168.00
Urdu18192
Public Administration16202.00
Computer Science & Applications206182.00
Physical Science199192.00
Mathematical Science361200.00
Chemical Science390198.00
Life Science730224.00
Environmental Sciences27232.00
Home Science21218.00
Electronic Science17194.00
Earth Sciences20200.00
Archaeology8174.00
.Anthropology7214.00
Marathi4180.00
Philosophy6144.00
Women Studies17190.00
Linguistics4162.00
Performing Arts7174.00
Music9192.00
Visual Arts13184.00

To check the result, click here.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
