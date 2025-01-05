KSET 2024 result, cut-off marks announced, check details here

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) result on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA. KSET 2024 result, cut-off marks announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 6,302 candidates have qualified in the eligibility test which was held for 41 subjects, KEA said.

The test was held offline for 1,06,433 candidates, and 89,416 appeared for both papers (paper 1 and 2).

This exam is held to determine the eligibility for assistant professorship in Karnataka.

The exam was held on November 4.

KEA released the provisional answer key of the test in November and released provisional scores on December 16.

To check KSET subject-wise cut-off marks, click here.

KSET 2024: Subject-wise highest scores and number of qualified candidates

Name of the subject Number of candidates qualified Highest score Commerce 817 202.00 Kannada 512 188.00 Economics 463 212.00 English 456 230.00 Political Science 336 218.00 History 779 226.00 Sociology 221 200.00 Geography 27 190.00 Hindi 32 212.00 Management 145 230.00 Tourism Administration and Management 7 174.00 Education 84 194.00 Library & Information Science 81 196.00 Mass Communication & Journalism 25 184.00 Psychology 23 220.00 Social work 73 192.00 Criminology 16 208.00 Law 26 210.00 Sanskrit 9 180.00 Physical Education 81 172.00 Folk Literature 9 168.00 Urdu 18 192 Public Administration 16 202.00 Computer Science & Applications 206 182.00 Physical Science 199 192.00 Mathematical Science 361 200.00 Chemical Science 390 198.00 Life Science 730 224.00 Environmental Sciences 27 232.00 Home Science 21 218.00 Electronic Science 17 194.00 Earth Sciences 20 200.00 Archaeology 8 174.00 .Anthropology 7 214.00 Marathi 4 180.00 Philosophy 6 144.00 Women Studies 17 190.00 Linguistics 4 162.00 Performing Arts 7 174.00 Music 9 192.00 Visual Arts 13 184.00

To check the result, click here.