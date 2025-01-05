KSET 2024 result, cut-off marks announced, check details here
As many as 6,302 candidates have qualified in the eligibility test which was held for 41 subjects, KEA said.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) result on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA.
As many as 6,302 candidates have qualified in the eligibility test which was held for 41 subjects, KEA said.
The test was held offline for 1,06,433 candidates, and 89,416 appeared for both papers (paper 1 and 2).
This exam is held to determine the eligibility for assistant professorship in Karnataka.
The exam was held on November 4.
KEA released the provisional answer key of the test in November and released provisional scores on December 16.
To check KSET subject-wise cut-off marks, click here.
KSET 2024: Subject-wise highest scores and number of qualified candidates
|Name of the subject
|Number of candidates qualified
|Highest score
|Commerce
|817
|202.00
|Kannada
|512
|188.00
|Economics
|463
|212.00
|English
|456
|230.00
|Political Science
|336
|218.00
|History
|779
|226.00
|Sociology
|221
|200.00
|Geography
|27
|190.00
|Hindi
|32
|212.00
|Management
|145
|230.00
|Tourism Administration and Management
|7
|174.00
|Education
|84
|194.00
|Library & Information Science
|81
|196.00
|Mass Communication & Journalism
|25
|184.00
|Psychology
|23
|220.00
|Social work
|73
|192.00
|Criminology
|16
|208.00
|Law
|26
|210.00
|Sanskrit
|9
|180.00
|Physical Education
|81
|172.00
|Folk Literature
|9
|168.00
|Urdu
|18
|192
|Public Administration
|16
|202.00
|Computer Science & Applications
|206
|182.00
|Physical Science
|199
|192.00
|Mathematical Science
|361
|200.00
|Chemical Science
|390
|198.00
|Life Science
|730
|224.00
|Environmental Sciences
|27
|232.00
|Home Science
|21
|218.00
|Electronic Science
|17
|194.00
|Earth Sciences
|20
|200.00
|Archaeology
|8
|174.00
|.Anthropology
|7
|214.00
|Marathi
|4
|180.00
|Philosophy
|6
|144.00
|Women Studies
|17
|190.00
|Linguistics
|4
|162.00
|Performing Arts
|7
|174.00
|Music
|9
|192.00
|Visual Arts
|13
|184.00
To check the result, click here.
Get latest news on...See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / KSET 2024 result, cut-off marks announced, check details here
SHARE
Copy