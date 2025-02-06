AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for practical exam out at bie.ap.gov.in, download link here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for the practical exam. Candidates who will appear for theIntermediate Public Examinations March 2025 Second Year General Practical examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for practical exam out at bie.ap.gov.in, download link

As per the official website, the Intermediate Public Examinations March 2025 roll number is available with the Principal of the college, students can take the roll number from them.

The hall ticket can be downloaded by using the first year hall ticket number or Aadhar number. To download the practical exam hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for practical exam: How to download

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for practical exam link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your practical exam hall ticket is displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The practical examination for general courses will be conducted from February 10 to February 20, 2025. The AP Inter practical examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm every day, including sundays.

The vocational course practical exam commenced on February 5 and will end on February 20, 2025.

BIEAP Inter timetable for 1st and 2nd year March 2025 exams released, check schedule here

The AP Inter Exam 2025 datasheet was released in December 2024. The Intermediate first year examinations are scheduled to start on March 1, 2025, and the Intermediate second year examinations are scheduled to start on March 3, 2025. Inter 1st year exams will be held from March 1, 2025, to March 19, 2025. Inter 2nd year exams will be held from March 3, 2025, to March 20, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.