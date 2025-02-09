Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 application window closes tomorrow at opsc.gov.in, apply via direct link

Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC, will close the registration process for Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 on February 10, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can submit their applications on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024: Registrations end tomorrow at opsc.gov.in, The direct link to apply is given here.

Notably, prospective candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by the Government to be eligible to apply for OCS 2024.

Additionally, the candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years as of January 1, 2024. In other words, he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd January, 1986 and not later than 1st January, 2003.

Worth mentioning here, the commission aims to fill up 265 posts through this recruitment drive.

There are three stages to the recruitment drive - first, candidates will need to appear for preliminary examinations qualifying which will make them eligible for the main examination. Shortlisted candidates will also have to appear for an interview or personality test round.

Meanwhile, the OPSC OCS prelims exam will comprise two compulsory papers of objective types carrying a maximum of 200 marks each in Paper I and Paper II.

OPSC OCS 2024: Here's how to apply

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC Odisha Civil Service Examinations 2024 can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to apply for Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024. Enter your credentials to register yourself. Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents. Submit the application form and submit it. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.