UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: CSE registration date extended, apply at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has extended the registration date of UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025. Candidates who want to apply for CS(P)-2025 & IFoS(P)-2025 can find the direct link through the offficial website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: CSE registration date extended, link here

The last date for submission of application form has been extended till February 18, 2025. The correction window will open on February 19 and close on February 25, 2025.

The official notice reads, "The last date for submission for CS(P)-2025 & IFoS(P)-2025 has been extended till 18.02.2025 (06:00 PM). Further, the Correction window of 7 days shall now be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window i.e. from 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025.”

Earlier, the last date to apply for Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2025 was February 11, 2025, which has been extended.

Candidates can apply for the exam at upsconline.gov.in. Before applying, they must create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile. The OTR profile is valid for a lifetime and those who already have the profile created can directly fill the application form.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on Civil Services Prelims link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to created OTR profile.

4. Once done, login to the profile and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

This year, the exam will be conducted for approximately 979 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.