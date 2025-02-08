Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 266 Zone Based Officers posts, link here

Central Bank of India will close the registration process for Zone Based Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 266 posts in the organisation. The online examination will tentatively be held in March 2025. CBI Recruitment 2025: Registration ends tomorrow for 266 Zone Based Officers

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible. The age limit to apply should be between 21 years to 32 years as on November 30, 2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 30.11.2003 and not earlier than 01.12.1992 (both days inclusive).

CBI Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025 zone based officers link available on the page.

4. Click on apply online link and a new page will open.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Now fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/Women candidates is ₹175/- +GST and for all other candidates is ₹850/- + GST. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.