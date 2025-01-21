Central Bank of India Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 266 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, direct link here

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Zone Based Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 266 posts in the organisation. Central Bank of India Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 266 posts, link here

The registration process begins on January 21 and will end on February 9, 2025. The online examination will tentatively be held in March 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Ahmedabad: 123 posts

2. Chennai: 58 posts

3. Guwahati: 43 posts

4. Hyderabad: 42 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible. The age limit to apply should be between 21 years to 32 years as on November 30, 2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 30.11.2003 and not earlier than 01.12.1992 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written examination and interview. The written test will comprise of 120 questions and 120 marks. The exam duration is for 80 minutes. Weightage for Common Written Exam: Interview - 70:30 (as applicable). Merit list will be drawn Zone wise and Category wise on the basis of the marks scored in Online Test.

Application Fee

The application fee for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/Women candidates is ₹175/- +GST and for all other candidates is ₹850/- + GST. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.