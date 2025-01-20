TS TET exam 2024 concludes, answer key next; results on February 5 at tgtet2024.aptonline.in

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET), conducted by the Telangana School Education Department, concluded on Monday, January 20, 2025. TS TET exam has concluded. The answer key is expected to be released next on the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The examination, which began from January 2, was applied by over 2.4 lakh candidates. Of these, more than 70,000 candidates had applied for paper 1 and over 1.5 lakh applied for paper 2.

While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8. The exam was conducted in two shifts, the first session beginning from 9 am to 11:30 am, and the second session held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Both papers were held for a total of 150 marks each.

What's next for candidates?

As per the official information bulletin of TS TET, the department will likely release the provisional answer key on the official website. Candidates who wish to raise objections to the answer key will be given an opportunity to do so, which will then be reviewed by an expert committee constituted by the department. Following this, the final answer key will be released.

The notification reads, “The Director of School Education and Chairperson, TGTET is the competent authority to publish the initial key of the question papers after the conduct of CBT inviting objections through online, if any, from the candidates who appeared for the CBT, duly giving a reasonable time to the candidates for filing objections on the initial key and the same shall be disposed of by the expert committee constituted by the Director of School Education and Chairperson, TGTET. The final key shall be published for the information of candidates. Any representation / petition / objection on the key after the above stipulated period shall not be entertained.”

Worth mentioning, according to the official schedule, the TS TET results will be released on February 5, 2025.

Passing criteria:

To qualify in the examination, general category candidates should secure 60 per cent and above, BC category candidates need to secure 50 per cent and above, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates must score 40 per cent and above.

For more related information, candidates are advised to refer to the official website.