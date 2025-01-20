MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment results releasing tomorrow, here's how to check at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will be releasing NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment results on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Candidates who participated in the third round of the counselling process will be able to check their results on the official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment results will be released on January 31, 2025. (HT file/Santosh Kumar)

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to check Round 3 seat allotment results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Round 3 seat allotment results when released:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the Round 3 seat allotment results. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. The Round 3 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that MCC, in its revised schedule, had extended the registration date till January 19, 2025.

The choice filling and choice locking window closed on January 20, 2025.

The processing of seat allotment is scheduled for January 20 to January 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, once the seat allotment results are declared, candidates who have acquired a seat can report to the allotted college or institute from January 22 to January 29, 2025.

The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 30 to January 31, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.