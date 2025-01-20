BPSC 70th CCE prelims re-exam answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, released the provisional answer key for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates who appeared for the re-exam conducted on January 4, 2025 can download the answer key from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 70th CCE prelims re-exam answer key has been released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The direct link is given here.

Candidates must note that the answer key or OMR sheet can be downloaded from the official website from January 19 till January 21, 2025.

Also read: Inspiring story of Ayesha Ansari, daughter of an auto-driver who cleared MPPSC exam to become Deputy Collector

Those who wish to raise objections against the answer key can do so up to January 21, 2025, as per the official notice.

The notice reads, “All the candidates appearing in the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 13.12.2024 and Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination held on 04.01.2025 are informed that they can download their OMR Sheet (Answer Sheet) by visiting the Commission's website https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in from 3:00 pm on 19.01.2025 to 21.01.2025 by logging in to their dashboard.”

Also read: Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 933 vacancies from today at odishapolice.gov.in

“In case of any kind of error in the downloaded OMR Sheet, objection can be raised on Email Id-examcontroller-bpsc@gov.in till 21.01.2025. No objection will be considered after 21.01.2025. Also, in case of not downloading the OMR Sheet by 21.01.2025, the Commission will not provide a photocopy of the OMR Sheet later. Objections received through any other medium and objections received after the said due date will not be considered,” the notice added.

Also read: CMAT 2025 admit card today, here's how to download hall ticket when released

It may be mentioned here that the BPSC 70th CCE was conducted on December 13, 2024. A re-exam was held for 12,000 candidates on January 4, for those who appeared for the exam at the Bapu Exam Centre.

BPSC 70th CCE prelims re-exam answer key: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key with the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OMR sheet link

Step 3: Go to the login page and enter the required credentials

Step 4: The BPSC 70th Prelims OMR Sheet PDF will appear on your screen, download it

Step 5: Check the responses and raise objections, if any, by uploading supporting documents and paying the required fee.