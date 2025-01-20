Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 933 vacancies from today at odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board will begin the registration-cum-application process for 933 Sub Inspector and equivalent vacancies today, January 20. The application window will close on February 10 at odishapolice.gov.in. Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 933 vacancies from today

There is no application fee.

Of these vacancies, 609 are for the ‘Sub-Inspector of Police’ post, 253 are for ‘Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed)’, 47 are for ‘Station Officer (Fire Service)’ and 24 are for the ‘Assistant Jailor’ post under the Home Department, Government of Odisha.

The recruitment board informed Persons with Disability are not eligible to apply for any of these posts.

Women and Transgender candidates can apply for SI Police and Assistant Jailor posts only, it added.

Candidates should be 21-25 years old on January 1, 2024. A relaxation of five years in the upper age limit has been given to SC, ST, SEBC, and Women candidates.

For ex-servicemen candidates, the entire term of service will be relaxed. If a candidate is eligible for age relaxation under more than one category, the one that benefits him/her more will apply.

Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The applicant should be a citizen of India, of a good moral and character, sound health and physique, free from any organic defect or body infirmity. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write Odia.

The applicant should have passed ME school or higher examinations with Odia as a subject, HSC or equivalent examination with Odia as a medium in non-language subjects, or the written test in Odia in ME school standard conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha.

Those who have more than one living spouse or have been convicted for a criminal offence are not eligible to apply.

The minimum educational qualification for SI Police, SI Police (Armed) and Assistant Jailor posts is a bachelor's degree.

Only Science/Engineering graduates can apply for the Station Officer (Fire Service) vacancies.

The recruitment process includes an OMR-based written test which and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). PET/PST are qualifying in nature.

After the written test, candidates equal to seven times the number of vacancies will be called for PET/PST rounds. This will be done in the order of merit.

For more information, check the detailed advertisement hosted on the official website.