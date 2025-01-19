Odisha Police announces 933 SI, other vacancies, apply from tomorrow

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has released the official notification for the recruitment of 933 Sub Inspector and other vacancies. The online registration-cum-application process will begin tomorrow, January 20 and end on February 10 at odishapolice.gov.in. Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 933 SI, other vacancies from tomorrow(Pixabay)

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector of Police: 609 vacancies

Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed): 253 vacancies

Station Officer (Fire Service): 47 vacancies

Assistant Jailor under Home Department, Government of Odisha: 24 vacancies

Persons with Disability are not eligible to apply for these posts. Women and Transgender candidates are eligible to apply for SI Police and Assistant Jailor posts only.

The applicants should be at least 21 years old and not more than 25 as on January 1, 2024.

The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for SC, ST, SEBC, and Women candidates.

For ex-servicemen candidates, the entire term of service will be relaxed. In a situation where a candidate is eligible for age relaxation under more than one category, the one which benefits him/her more will be applicable.

Odisha Police SI recruitment 2025: General eligibility criteria

The applicant should be

A citizen of India Be of a good moral and character Be of sound health and physique, free from any organic defect or body infirmity Be able to speak, read and write Odia Passed ME school or higher examinations with Odia as a subject or passed HSC or equivalent examination with Odia as a medium in non-language subjects or passed the written test in Odia in ME school standard conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha. Not have more than one spouse living Not have been convicted for any criminal offence.

There is no application or examination fee for Odisha Police Si recruitment.

For detailed information about this recruitment process, candidates can check the official notification hosted on the Odisha Police official website.