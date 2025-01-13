How to check Odisha Police Constable written exam results when announced

Odisha Police Constable Result 2024 News: Odisha Police Staff Selection Board (SSB) conducted the computer-based test for Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment in December. The provisional answer key was released in the same month and the result is expected next. Education News

When announced, candidates can check the Odisha Police Constable result 2024 at odishapolice.gov.in. Candidates should know that there is no official confirmation yet regarding the result date and time. The SSB Odisha is expected to share a notification confirming the result date, as they did for the answer key.

The computer-based test for Odisha Police Constable recruitment was conducted from December 7 to 18 at test centres across the state.

After releasing the provisional answer key, SSB Odisha invited objections from candidates up to December 30.

They had to submit a fee of ₹250 per objection.

SSB Odisha said an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of bank charges (if any).

Objections sent offline or after the deadline will not be accepted, it added.

SSB Odisha is also expected to publish a final answer key, after reviewing the objections.

How to check the Odisha Police Constable result 2024 when announced?

Go to the official website odishapolice.gov.in

Open the Sepoy/Constable recruitment tab.

Click on the result link for the computer-based test for Sepoys/Constables in Battalions in Odisha Police.

Enter the requested login credentials.

Submit and check your result.

SSB Odisha will fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in this recruitment drive.

Originally, the SSB announced 1,360 vacancies and added 720 vacancies later.

SSB Odisha said the scores of the multi-shift computer-based examination will be normalised using the formula followed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its examinations.

For more details about Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2024, candidates should regularly visit the official website.