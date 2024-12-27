Odisha Police Constable answer key 2024 released at odishapolice.gov.in, direct link here

Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Odisha Police Staff Selection Board (SSB) has released the answer key for the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment examination, 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the computer-based recruitment examination can download the answer key from odishapolice.gov.in. The direct link is given below. SSB Odisha has released the Odisha Police Constable answer key (Official website, screenshot)

Odisha Police Constable answer key 2024 download link

Candidates need to use their roll numbers and passwords (dates of birth in the DDMMYYYY) format to download the answer key.

Candidates can submit objections against the provisional answer key up to December 30, along with supportive documents. They have to submit a fee of ₹250 per question along with the objections. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of bank charges (if any).

SSB Odisha said objections sent offline or after the deadline will not be accepted.

How to download Odisha Police Constable answer key 2024?

Go to odishapolice.gov.in Open the Sepoy/Constable recruitment tab. Click on the ‘Link for Provisional Answer Keys and Objections to the Answer Keys for the post of Sepoys / Constables in Battalions in Odisha Police’. Enter your login credentials. Submit to download the provisional answer key.

The computer-based recruitment test was conducted from December 7 to 18 at test centres across the country.

This recruitment examination will fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in different battalions of Odisha Police.

Originally, the SSB announced 1,360 vacancies and added 720 vacancies later.

The scores of the multi-shift examination will be normalised, using the formula followed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for their examinations, SSB Odisha said.